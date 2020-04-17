MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-5-5
(one, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $159 million
01-06-09-15-24
(one, six, nine, fifteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Estimated jackpot: $24 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:08-09-17-27-28-35, Doubler: N(eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-03-04-16-26(one, three, four, sixteen, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…