MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
01-27-28-36-37
(one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $136 million
03-10-20-22-23
(three, ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $195 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Officials investigating Colorado beef plant
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Business
Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
Apple and Google fueled hopes for digital technology's promise against a fast-moving, invisible killer, announcing a joint effort to help public health agencies worldwide leverage…
National
Commission reaffirms ballots need election day postmarks
Wisconsin election officials told local clerks Friday to abide by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballots postmarked no later than election day will count as they prepare to tally results from the state's spring election.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:5-0-0(five, zero, zero)01-27-28-36-37(one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $136 million03-10-20-22-23(three, ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)Estimated jackpot: $195 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:5-0-0(five, zero, zero)