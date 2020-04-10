MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)
06-16-23-27-48, Lucky Ball: 10
(six, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $136 million
06-07-13-19-23
(six, seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Estimated jackpot: $195 million
Variety
Analysis: Virus shows benefit of learning from other nations
In 1910, when a contagious pneumonic plague was ravaging northeastern China, a physician there concluded that the disease traveled through the air. So he adapted…
National
Deaths near 100K as some countries weigh reopening business
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus closed in on 100,000 as Christians around the globe marked a Good Friday unlike any other — in front of computer screens instead of in church pews — and some countries tiptoed toward reopening segments of their battered economies.
National
Next potential shortage: Drugs needed to run ventilators
As hospitals scour the country for scarce ventilators to treat critically ill patients stricken by the new coronavirus, pharmacists are beginning to sound an alarm that could become just as urgent: Drugs that go hand in hand with ventilators are running low even as demand is surging.
National
Groups used to serving desperately poor nations now help US
In Santa Barbara, forklifts chug through the warehouse of Direct Relief, hustling pallets of much-needed medical supplies into waiting FedEx trucks. Normally those gloves, masks…
Variety
Lives Lost: At 97, World War II vet takes a final road
In his final months, Bill Chambers couldn't walk, but he found peace in motion.