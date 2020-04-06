MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
02-03-05-23-25
(two, three, five, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Estimated jackpot: $190 million
Navy official apologizes for calling fired captain 'stupid'
The Navy's acting secretary has been forced to apologize after a profanity-laden broadside in which he called the fired commander of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt "too naive or too stupid."
The Latest: Hospital doctors, staff stage protests in Greece
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
COVID-19 fight looks different in Minnesota's border states
Political leaders in Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota have stopped short of issuing stay-at-home orders, prompting concern over whether they are doing enough to check the virus.
Pandemic politics: Wisconsin primary moving forward today
Wisconsin is asking hundreds of thousands of voters to ignore a stay-at-home order in the midst of a pandemic to participate in Tuesday's presidential primary election, becoming a test case for dozens of states struggling to balance public health concerns with a core pillar of democracy.
Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive
Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak…