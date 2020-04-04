MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

05-30-32-36-46

(five, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $195,000

24-38-44-57-58, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $121 million

07-09-13-18-21

(seven, nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

Estimated jackpot: $180 million