MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
08-15-19-42-47
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
02-22-29-36-40, Lucky Ball: 18
(two, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
02-16-19-22-25
(two, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $39,000
Estimated jackpot: $170 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Dairy plants dumping unused milk as demand dries
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Variety
James Patterson sets up fund to help indie booksellers
James Patterson has a history of helping independent bookstores.
Nation
Virus spreads through South Dakota family's close ties
After South Dakota lawmaker Bob Glanzer became one of the first people in the state to be sickened by the coronavirus from an unknown source, his hometown of Huron acted quickly to try to blunt the infection rate, but officials couldn't stop the disease from spreading among his extended family.
National
Defying odds, New Mexico university's Chicano studies grows
For years, the University of New Mexico's Chicana and Chicano Studies program sat neglected and poorly funded. The university's low salaries prevented it from attracting national scholars and a lack of classes hurt student interest despite it being one of the first of its kind 50 years ago.
National
Infrastructure often embraced by both parties, to no avail
President Donald Trump wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure projects to create jobs and help the collapsing economy rebuild from stunning blows of the coronavirus pandemic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that seems about right.