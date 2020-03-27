MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-1-6
(seven, one, six)
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:7-1-6(seven, one, six)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:7-1-6(seven, one, six)Estimated jackpot: $107 millionEstimated jackpot: $160 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:5-4-0-5(five, four, zero, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:4-2-8(four, two, eight)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Coronavirus
Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus package
The president called the measure much-needed relief for American workers reeling from the economic tumult caused by the coronavirus.