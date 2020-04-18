Major League Soccer announced Friday that its moratorium on matches will continue until at least June 8.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, MLS suspended its season March 19 after two opening weeks of games. The league had set a target of reopening in mid-May, but said Tuesday that was extremely unlikely.

In its statement Friday, MLS acknowledged that it was discussing changes to player compensation with the union, saying the league was seeking to find a solution that provides players “opportunity to earn full salary in the scenario where all matches are played with fans.” That indicates players could face pay cuts if the season restarts without spectators in the stands.

Minnesota United has continued to pay players and full-time staff and sent e-mails regularly to gameday workers financially hurt by the league’s suspension. The team also suspended season-ticket holder payments due April 1 until May 1.

If the league can start matches on its current target date, Minnesota United’s first scheduled game is June 13 in Nashville. Fourteen United games have been postponed so far, and they could be rescheduled. MLS said Friday that it remained focused on playing a full 34-game regular season, even if meant a championship game in December or later.

The PGA Tour was the first major professional sports organization to release a detailed plan for returning, saying Thursday that its season would resume June 11. The first four tournaments, at least, would be played without spectators. That plan still depends on the guidance of public-health authorities.