Local
Minnesota leaders on MLK Day call for 'bold social action'
The twin crises are opportunities for positive action, speakers said.
Local
Richfield officials nix notion of building new community center — for now
Officials discussed the feasibility of a new center on American Legion property near Veterans Park.
Olympics
From Olympic gold to Capitol rioter: The fall of swimmer Klete Keller
How did Keller become so radicalized as to join thousands of rioters on January 6 in what some have characterized as an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government?
Randball
Did poor special teams cost Vikings a playoff spot and alter perceptions?
Yes, the Vikings defense was the worst in Mike Zimmer's tenure. But think about the difference in the season made by atrocious special teams play.
Randball
For the loss: Stefanski's 'cowardly' decision leads to Chiefs' bold move
Cleveland's rookie head coach, the former Vikings offensive coordinator, called for a punt with a little over four minutes left. The Browns never got the ball back.