MLB's League Championship Series averaged 5.35 million viewers, its most-viewed since 2017

''I think we're expecting at least a five-year high. And I think realistically, maybe we can get to an eight-year high. It would be a nice surprise if we did that,'' said Mike Mulvihill, Fox's president of insights and analytics. ''When you think about Fox's history with baseball, at one time we thought it would be amazing if Boston ever broke through and won the World Series. That happened. And you think, well, what if the Cubs someday won the World Series? Then that happened. This is sort of the last thing that we've never had that we now have a chance to cover.''