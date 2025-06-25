MLB, NASCAR stars talk the legends of Bristol as racetrack transforms for historic ballgame

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. advises the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves to watch a couple of night races at Bristol Motor Speedway before the Speedway Classic. Once at the racetrack, he recommends a walk up the banked walls to truly appreciate the half-mile bullring.
MLB's Speedway Classic on Aug. 2 means either the Reds or Braves will win at Bristol before Stenhouse reaches victory lane at his favorite track. He still plans to watch as they play an MLB game on a ballpark built inside the Bristol infield.
''Hopefully, if they get one over the wall, kind of see where that ball ends up landing," Stenhouse said of the track where going over the wall usually means injuries and ambulances. "But, yeah, just a really cool venue and something that I'll be looking forward to watching.''
Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip, now a Fox racing analyst, said search his 1990 crash where his car disintegrated after hitting a wall to learn how challenging Bristol can be.
He joined Stenhouse, former Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones, 2009 World Series champ Nick Swisher and three-time All-Star Reds first baseman and now MLB Network analyst Sean Casey in promoting the first MLB game in the state of Tennessee.
Waltrip said the banking of the track has to be seen to be believed and is a big part of its intensity.
''The banking is straight up," Waltrip said. ''You can barely climb up it, and it's condensed down to a half-mile track. So you're just constantly in the corners and speeds upwards of 150 miles an hour. It's just crazy how precise and how technical you have to be to be successful there.''
Trying to hit a baseball might be a bit easier than stepping into a racecar at Bristol. At those speeds, Stenhouse said he forgot to breathe for 10 laps his first time there.