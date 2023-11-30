NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and Sirius XM extended their broadcast agreement by five years through the 2028 season.
The deal announced Thursday continues a relationship that started in 2005.
Sirius carries broadcasts of all regular season and postseason games and produces the MLB Network Radio channel, which airs 24 hours daily.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
UK government intervenes in potential takeover of Telegraph newspaper by Abu Dhabi-backed fund
Britain's government said Thursday it has asked media and market competition officials to look into a potential Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of The Telegraph newspaper.
Business
Anoka's Vista Outdoor rejects competing offer, sticks with with first merger plan
The unsolicited $2.6 billion offer from Czech company Colt CZ would have been for the entire company. The first plan sells off the ammunitions business.
Business
Former UK Treasury chief Alistair Darling, who steered nation through a credit crunch, has died
Former British finance minister Alistair Darling, a central figure in the U.K.'s response to the 2008 financial crisis who later helped organize the campaign against Scottish independence, has died. He was 70.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts but remains on track for big gains in November
Stocks are drifting in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday but remain on track for their best monthly gain in more than a year.
Business
Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to the world in bid to boost prices
Saudi Arabia will extend a cut in the amount of oil it sends to the world after a series of previous reductions by members of the OPEC+ alliance of major producing countries failed to prop up prices.