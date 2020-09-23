Detroit Tigers (22-31, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-22, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Casey Mize (0-2, 6.09 ERA) Minnesota: Kenta Maeda (5-1, 2.52 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will face off on Wednesday.

The Twins are 22-17 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has hit 88 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads them with 16, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Tigers have gone 11-24 against division opponents. Detroit's lineup has 58 home runs this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the club with seven homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco ranks second on the Twins with 51 hits and has 19 RBIs.

Candelario leads the Tigers with seven home runs and is batting .307.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Nelson Cruz: (knee).

Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).