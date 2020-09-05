Labor Day Weekend Weather

As we look at the Labor Day weekend here in the Twin Cities, Saturday looks to be the sunniest at the moment with highs in the upper 80s. Storms will be possible Saturday Night into early Sunday with clouds sticking around during the day and highs climbing into the mid-80s. Rain chances increase heading into Labor Day Monday as a cold front works through the region with highs only in the low 70s.

Most of the day Saturday will be dry and sunny across the state, with highs in the 60s in northern Minnesota and 80s in southwestern portions of the state. However, as we head into Saturday Night storms will be possible, particularly across central and southern Minnesota. A few of the storms across southern Minnesota could be on the strong side Saturday Night. A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place across portions of southwest/south-central Minnesota, mainly for a large hail and damaging wind threat. Storms could also produce heavy rain, with 1-2" possible in some locations. The best chance of rain across portions of southern and eastern Minnesota will be during the morning hours Sunday, though a few isolated late day showers can't be ruled out across northern Minnesota. Highs will range from the low 70s in far northern Minnesota to near 90F in southwestern Minnesota. For Labor Day Monday, we'll be tracking a cold front across the state that will bring the chance of showers to the region as well as cooler air in for the middle of the week. While we'll be in the low 70s in the Twin Cities, we can see that cooler air moving into northern Minnesota with highs in the 50s for areas like Roseau and International Falls.

MUCH Cooler Next Week

Behind that Labor Day cold front, it will definitely be chillier heading through the middle of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. The coolest day currently looks to be Tuesday (highs at least 10-20F degrees below average) with showers in place. Shower chances do continue into Wednesday as well. I hate to mention this... but there's the chance we could see a few snowflakes up near the International Border Wednesday morning, and some frost across portions of northern Minnesota.

Communicating Pretty Good Weather News

By Paul Douglas

"We have 2 ears and 1 mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak" wrote second century Greek philosopher Epictetus. Never thought of it that way but okay.

Meteorologists have a challenging task of interpreting data and models, formulating a prediction, and then communicating that vision to the public. Words matter. Much gets lost in translation, and it's human nature to hear what you want to hear.

"Showers" imply brief, hit or miss rain events. That's different than a forecast of "rain", which implies more sustained, widespread precipitation.

A fine Saturday is shaping up, but watch for a swarm of T-storms tonight, with locally heavy rainfall amounts. The sun breaks through Sunday with low 80s by afternoon - still the best lake day.

We cool off on Labor Day with the best chance of rain during the PM hours. I realize it's challenging social distancing in a sunporch or garage, but have a Plan B on Labor Day.

A stalled pattern means more rain next week, maybe the first frost up north.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Mild sun, T-storms tonight. Wake up 53. High 78. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Wet start, then sticky sunshine . Wake up 62. High 83. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with PM rain streaking in . Wake up 57. High 60. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Rainy southern MN. Dry up north . Wake up 48. High 55. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Damp breeze, clouds linger . Wake up 46. High 59. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and nicer . Wake up 43. High 64 . Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, late showers possible . Wake up 52. High 63. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

This Day in Weather History

September 5th

1990: Nine inches of rain falls in Duluth by the end of the following day, washing out $1,000,000 worth of roads.

1982: 77 mph winds are reported in Anoka County.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

September 5th

Average High: 76F (Record: 98F set in 1922)

Average Low: 57F (Record: 36F set in 1962)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 2.57" set in 1946)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 5th

Sunrise: 6:40 AM

Sunset: 7:41 PM

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 1 minute and 5 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 2 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Daylight? September 6th (12 hours, 58 minutes, and 2 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 7:30 PM?: September 11th (7:30 PM)

National Weather Forecast

As we head into Saturday, a cold front from the Southern Plains to the Southeast will help spark off showers and thunderstorms. A few storms are possible late in the day and the overnight hours in the upper Midwest with a warm front and area of low pressure. A few rain showers will be possible with a trough in the eastern Great Lakes. Dangerous heat will continue to be a major story out west, with record highs expected.

The heaviest rain through Sunday evening will be in portions of the upper Midwest, where storms mainly Saturday night could bring at least 1-2" of rain.

From Heat To Snow

Weather whiplash is expected along the Front Range heading into next week, as record highs are expected in areas like Cheyenne and Denver on Sunday, but then we could see snow as we head toward Tuesday! While temperatures will be cold enough (especially at night) for snowflakes to at least mix in with rain, there are questions as to whether this will accumulate with the best chances looking to be at higher elevations in the Rockies.

Praedictix Custom Weather Briefing: Friday morning, September 4th, 2020

Southwest Heat Concerns

Excessive Heat Warnings. As we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend, dangerous, record-setting heat is expected to last for several days across the western United States – especially across the Southwest. Numerous Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in place across the region heading into the weekend, with many of these lasting into at least Monday. Here are alerts that are in place for some of the metro areas across the region:

Phoenix and Las Vegas: Excessive Heat Warning today through Labor Day Monday

Los Angeles: Excessive Heat Warning Saturday and Sunday

San Diego: Excessive Heat Warning Saturday through Labor Day Monday

Sacramento: Excessive Heat Warning Saturday through Tuesday

San Francisco: Heat Advisory Saturday through Labor Day Monday

Forecast Highs. This heat will be dangerous across the region this holiday weekend, with highs even approaching 110F in downtown Los Angeles. That would tie for the third-warmest high in Los Angeles history – the warmest being 113F back on September 27, 2010. Numerous record highs are expected to be broken across multiple days. With this record heat and dry weather, we will also have to watch a heightened threat of wildfires.

Atlantic Tropical Update

Omar And Tropical Waves. We are also tracking several other areas of interest in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression Omar should become a remnant low east-northeast of Bermuda later today. We are also tracking three different areas back toward the central and eastern Atlantic that have at least a medium chance of becoming tropical systems in the next five days. The only one that would pose any threat to land in the next five days will be a wave expected to move off Africa Sunday that could pass over the Cabo Verde Islands. We’ll continue to track these waves into next week to see if they potentially could pose a threat at some point to the United States.

Super Typhoon Haishen

Tracking Haishen. For the third time in less than two weeks a typhoon will take aim at the Korean Peninsula late this weekend into early next week. As of Friday afternoon, local time, Haishen was a Super Typhoon with sustained winds of 155 mph – the equivalent of a strong Category 4 hurricane – sitting about 505 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base. Some additional strengthening is possible into Saturday, and the Super Typhoon is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph (Category 5 hurricane strength) Saturday morning according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Weakening is expected as it moves closer to western Japan and the southern Korean Peninsula through the weekend and into early next week, with forecasted sustained winds of 95-100 mph right around landfall Monday afternoon in South Korea. This storm will bring another round of very strong winds to the Korean Peninsula late this weekend into early next week. Only six typhoons that were the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane or stronger (96+ mph) have ever made landfall in South Korea – the most recent being Maysak a few days ago, and then Sanba in 2012. Meanwhile, another round of heavy rain is expected on top of the heavy rain they have received recently and from the monsoon season meaning that flooding will be possible.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

- D.J. Kayser