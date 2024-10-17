Mitzi Gaynor, star of ‘South Pacific,' dies at 93

''South Pacific'' was not the turning point in her career that Gaynor had hoped it would be, and she shifted her focus from film to television, making early appearances on Donald O'Connor's variety series ''Here Comes Donald,'' and on CBS' ''The Jack Benny Hour.'' In October of 1959, she was the only women to guest star alongside Sinatra, Crosby, Dean Martin and Jimmy Durante on ABC's ''The Frank Sinatra Timex Show'' special.