Mitchell, Wade help Cavaliers beat Pistons 113-101 in Bickerstaff's return to Cleveland

Cavaliers reserve Ty Jerome provided a huge spark off the bench, scoring 10 points and getting three assists in eight minutes as Cleveland took control in the first half, closing with a 13-4 run to go up by 10. Jerome played in just two games last season due to a serious ankle injury. The Cavs raved about him during camp with GM Koby Altman calling him ''the MVP of September'' and Atkinson has him in the rotation already.