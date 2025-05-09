Mitchell shows staying power at soggy Truist with 2nd-round 67; McIlroy 5 strokes off the lead

FLOURTOWN, Pa. — Keith Mitchell held the first-round lead at three tournaments earlier this season before falling out of the top spot. He's showing staying power at the Truist Championship.
Mitchell followed a career-best round with a 3-under 67 on Friday and maintained a one-shot lead after two rounds at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.
Mitchell, who led the way with a 61 on Thursday, offset two bogeys with five birdies, including a three-hole run on Nos. 3-5, for a 12 under total.
Shane Lowry was second at 11 under after a 5-under 65, and Sepp Straka (67) was another stroke back. Defending champion Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 and was tied in a large group for fourth.
Mitchell said he's feeling more comfortable in the top spot. And it showed.
''I guess just being a little more comfortable in that position,'' Mitchell said. ''Playing well the last couple Thursdays, it's just I feel like I've been there now three or four times. So trying to just build off of that and build into Friday, then Saturday and Sunday.
''It's a four-round tournament. They don't give any points or money out on Thursday. So I've got to keep it going.''
One day after 64 of the 72 golfers in the no-cut field broke par in near-perfect weather and scoring conditions, the course was softened by overnight rain and the field dealt with on-and-off showers and temperatures in the 50s Friday. The result: longer irons into Philly Cricket's modest par 4s and a more difficult 7,100-yard, par-70 test for the sixth signature event of the PGA Tour season.