ESTERO, Fla. — Rayquawndis Mitchell's 35 points led Kansas City past Toledo 83-71 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday.

Mitchell also contributed six rebounds for the Kangaroos (2-4). Anderson Kopp added 13 points and six rebounds. Shemarri Allen finished with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Rockets (3-1) were led by Rayj Dennis, who recorded 17 points. JT Shumate added 14 points and two blocks for Toledo. Dante Maddox Jr. also had 12 points.

Kansas City will play Indiana State in the next round on Tuesday. Toledo will take on East Carolina.

