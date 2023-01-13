KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rayquawndis Mitchell had 29 points and UMKC beat St. Thomas 81-60 on Thursday night.
Mitchell shot 9 for 18 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Kangaroos (7-11, 3-2 Summit League). Shemarri Allen added 17 points while going 6 of 11 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Jeff Ngandu recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.
Parker Bjorklund led the Tommies (13-7, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Riley Miller added 10 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Andrew Rohde had 10 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
