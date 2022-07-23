Dallas Wings (11-15, 6-9 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (5-24, 2-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the WNBA's best scorers, Kelsey Mitchell and Arike Ogunbowale, meet when Indiana and Dallas face off. Mitchell ranks seventh in the WNBA averaging 18.0 points per game and Ogunbowale ranks third in the league averaging 19.5 points per game.

The Fever have gone 3-11 in home games. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 6.4.

The Wings are 6-7 in road games. Dallas is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wings won 94-68 in the last matchup on June 24. Ogunbowale led the Wings with 24 points, and Mitchell led the Fever with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fever, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Smith is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ogunbowale is averaging 19.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Wings. Teaira McCowan is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 0-10, averaging 74.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Wings: 3-7, averaging 80.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.