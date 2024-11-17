Sports

Mitch Marner scores in OT to lift the Maple Leafs past the Oilers, 4-3

Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 17, 2024 at 3:28AM

TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Edmonton lost defenseman Darnell Nurse in the second period after he was bloodied on a hit to the head from Ryan Reaves.

Bobby McMann scored twice, Matthew Knies also scored and Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves to help Toronto improve to 11-6-2. Marner also had an assist.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist Edmonton, which had won three in a row. Adam Henrique also scored, and Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots.

Knies and McMann scored 59 seconds apart in the third period to give Toronto a 3-2 lead before Draisaitl tied it with 1:29 left in regulation and Skinner on the bench for an extra attacker.

Marner ended it in the extra period on a 2-on-1 with John Tavares.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Toronto captain Auston Matthews missed a sixth straight game with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The star center, who remains listed as day-to-day, hasn't played since Nov. 3.

Oilers: Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen with winger Viktor Arvidsson out injured for a second consecutive game.

Key moment

Nurse wheeled around Edmonton's net early in the second before getting caught up high by Reaves. Nurse was left bloodied and had to be helped to the locker room. Reaves was assessed a match penalty.

Key stat

Leafs forward Max Domi has now gone 13 games without a point. The 29-year-old has no goals and six assists this season.

Up next

Edmonton continues a three-game trip Monday night at Montreal Canadiens. Toronto hosts Vegas on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Bobrovsky gets shutout, Panthers roll past NHL-leading Jets 5-0 to snap 2-game slide

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for his 45th career shutout, Aleksander Barkov had a short-handed goal and two assists, and the Florida Panthers beat the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets 5-0 on Saturday night.

Sports

No. 1 Oregon rallies in 4th quarter to beat Wisconsin 16-13

card image

Sports

Irving and Gafford lead Mavericks past Wemby-less Spurs 110-93