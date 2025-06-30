Mitch Marner headlines the NHL's free agents to watch, if he makes it to market

Mitch Marner is set to join Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid as one of the highest-paid players in the NHL, even if he does not get to unrestricted free agency.
Beyond Marner, this is not one of the deepest free agent classes in recent history. Still, with the salary cap going up a record $7.5 million to $95.5 million, teams are going to be spending a lot of money beginning at noon EDT on Tuesday.
Here's a look at the players to watch when the market opens:
Mitch Marner
Buzz began building over the weekend that the Vegas Golden Knights were working on acquiring the 28-year-old winger's rights from Toronto and signing him before the rest of the league gets the chance to woo Marner. Clearing cap space by trading defenseman Nicolas Hague to Nashville further fueled that speculation.
Marner's 102 points last season are 36 more than the next-closest free agent, Mikael Granlund, who helped Dallas reach the Western Conference final after getting traded to the Stars from San Jose in February. Marner is not returning to the Maple Leafs, the team that drafted him fourth in 2015 and with whom he spent his first nine seasons.
If somehow the Knights and Leafs do not get to the finish line, Marner will have no shortage of suitors. A move to the West might fit, far from the pressure cooker of the so-called center of the hockey universe.
Brock Boeser