MILWAUKEE — Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and Logan Webb allowed one run over seven innings to pace the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

J.D. Davis singled with one out in the eighth off Peter Strzelecki, who relieved to open the inning. After Michael Conforto struck out, Haniger sent the first pitch he saw from Strzelecki (2-4) 419 feet to center for his fourth homer.

''Webbie threw the ball great,'' Haniger said. ''Unfortunately, they pushed a run across there in the bottom of the seventh, but to go out there and put a couple runs on the board for the win, extremely deserving. He threw the ball really well.''

That big hit came a night after Haniger, originally drafted by the Brewers, went 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs in the Giants' 15-1 victory over Milwaukee.

Webb (4-5) allowed four hits, struck out 11 and walked one as the Giants won for the 10th in 12 games. Webb, 0-4 with a 4.94 ERA after his first four starts, is 3-0 with a 1.30 ERA in five starts in May.

''I thought I had a pretty good feel for all three of my pitches today,'' said Webb, whose start was pushed back two days for extra rest. ''Even the four-seamer that I threw a couple of times, I felt like I could put it where I wanted to.''

Tyler Rogers tossed a scoreless eighth and Camilo Doval recovered after a leadoff double in the ninth to finish for his NL-leading 14th save in 15 opportunities. Doval's 11 saves in May are the most in franchise history.

''We're not collectively swinging the bats well right now,'' Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ''But it's this group that's going to have to lead us to runs. You know it's going happen. Whenever you go in little stretches like this, it's really frustrating for the offense, understandably, and it puts a lot of pressure on the pitching.''

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes allowed one run and four hits in seven innings, struck out eight and walked three. But his errant pickoff attempt led to the Giants' first-inning run.

Milwaukee tied at 1 in the seventh when Brice Turang tripled into the right-field corner with two outs. Victor Caratini followed with a run-scoring single to right, but was thrown out trying for a double.

''That was frustrating there. I've got to get out of that without giving up a run,'' Webb said. ''But that's just baseball. Caratini put a good swing on it. Thankful that Hani (Haniger) hit that ball and it's exciting to see him start to feel good again, and start swinging like he knows he can.''

Burnes' error in the first contributed to the Giants' first run. LaMonte Wade Jr. opened with a broken bat single and advanced on a groundout. Davis walked and Wade advanced when Burnes' pickoff attempt to second sailed into center field. Conforto followed with a sacrifice fly.

Milwaukee threatened in the fourth on consecutive one-out singles by Rowdy Tellez and Anderson, but Webb struck out Jesse Winker and Tyrone Taylor bounced into a forceout at third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: IF Thairo Estrada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist (retroactive to May 26). IF David Villar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Brewers: SS Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout the previous night against the Giants. IF Andruw Monasterio was called up from Triple-A Nashville.

BREWERS MOVES

LHP Ethan Small was optioned to Nashville, and RHP Jake Cousins recalled. LHP Alex Claudio was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Colin Rea (1-3, 3.97 ERA) starts for the Brewers in the series finale Sunday, opposed by RHP Alex Cobb (4-1, 2.17).

—

