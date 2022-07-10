ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Before the premature end of Garver's 2022 season, the former Twins catcher beat the team that traded him this past offseason. Twice, in fact. And he had to admit, it felt pretty good.

"Absolutely. Are you kidding me?" Garver said. "I want to sweep them."

Garver spent his entire professional career with the Twins — drafted in 2013 and making his major league debut in 2017 — before his swap to Texas. That trade was one of several moves the Twins made to revamp a squad that flopped in 2021 and was one of the building blocks to bringing star free agent Carlos Correa to Minnesota.

Texas wasn't exactly a fresh start for Garver, though, who unfortunately is in a familiar position of being injured. He will have surgery Monday morning to repair the flexor tendon in his right throwing arm and will need about seven months to recover.

Garver said he wasn't trying to time the operation so he could be the designated hitter against the Twins. But that it worked out that way did give him a chance to reconnect with his ex-teammates. He had a long chat with manager Rocco Baldelli and pitcher Devin Smeltzer ahead of Friday's game. He also hugged Byron Buxton and Max Kepler.

"They were like, 'Hey, man, we miss you. We hope everything's good,' " Garver said. "I was like, 'Yeah, I miss you guys, too.' I'd be lying if I said I wasn't."

Garver's breakout season for the Twins was in 2019, when he hit 31 home runs in 93 games. But injuries have prevented him from repeating that success with the Twins and Rangers.

"He's going to get himself right. He's going to get the procedure done, which seems like the right thing to do," Baldelli said. "And I'm sure when he hits the field again, he's going to be a really good major league player."