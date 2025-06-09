Misty Copeland broke barriers in ballet. Now she's retiring and moving to ‘the next stage'

COPELAND: It's a difficult time. And I think all we can really do is keep our heads down and keep doing the work. … we're fortunate in that way that we've built great relationships and can continue to do the work right now through my foundation. There's no way to stop the people that feel passionate about this work. We will continue doing it. It is so necessary for the well-being of our societies and communities. I think there are times to speak out and yell from the rooftops. And for me, I feel like this is a time to keep my head down and really stay focused and do the work.