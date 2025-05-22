Mistrust in law enforcement complicates the search for the New Orleans jail escapees

NEW ORLEANS — As authorities scour New Orleans for escapees from an audacious jailbreak, they are also confronting entrenched mistrust in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.
Nearly a week after 10 inmates yanked open a faulty cell door inside a city jail and moved the toilet to squeeze through a hole, five remain on the lam. The police superintendent has said most of the fugitives were likely still in the city as more than 200 law enforcement personnel work to find them.
Complicating efforts is a history of misconduct and racial bias against Black people by city police, a state police record of excessive force, and a jail system found to violate constitutional rights.
Officials raised concerns that the men are receiving help from the community after two people were booked Wednesday on accessory charges. Authorities have offered $20,000 in rewards for tips leading to the arrest of the fugitives, many of whom were charged with or convicted of violent offenses including murder.
''If we feel like the law enforcement was here to help us, we would help them,'' said Mario Westbrook, 48. He realized only after the arrest of escapee Dkenan Dennis that he had unknowingly spoken with the fugitive that day outside a corner store.
Westbrook compared the rush to capture Dennis near Westbrook's home with the often hourslong law enforcement response times in his neighborhood in New Orleans East, a long-marginalized stretch of the majority-Black city.
''Our community, the police come back here, they have no respect for us as human beings," Westbrook said.
While dropping off a package near where police had cordoned off streets before capturing escapee Corey Boyd, delivery driver Brandy Peters, 36, said she was surprised authorities caught anyone "because normally crime here goes unsolved.''