NASSAU, Bahamas — Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 14 points as Missouri State beat Oakland 76-64 on Sunday.
Trimble was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance) for the Bears (3-3). Kendle Moore scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. James Graham shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
Keaton Hervey finished with 24 points for the Golden Grizzlies (2-6). Trey Townsend added 13 points for Oakland. In addition, Blake Lampman finished with 13 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
