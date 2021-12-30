SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Isiaih Mosley and Jaylen Minnett scored 22 points apiece as Missouri State easily beat Evangel 103-56 on Thursday.

Isaac Haney had 18 points for Missouri State (9-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ja'Monta Black added 15 points.

Missouri State registered season highs with 21 3-pointers and 24 assists.

Josh Pritchett had 17 points for the Crusaders. Stephen Salvi added 13 points.

