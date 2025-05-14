Missouri lawmakers approve referendum to repeal abortion-rights amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Six months after Missouri voters approved an abortion-rights amendment, Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday approved a new referendum that would seek the amendment's repeal and instead ban most abortions with exceptions for rape an incest.
The newly proposed constitutional amendment would go back to voters in November 2026, or sooner, if Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe calls a special election before then.
Republican senators used a series of rare procedural moves to cut off discussion by opposing Democrats before passing the proposed abortion-rights revision by a 21-11 vote. The measure passed the Republican-led House last month.
Immediately after vote, protestors erupted with chants of ''Stop the ban!'' and were ushered out of the Senate chamber.
The Senate then blocked further Democratic debate and gave final approval to a separate measure repealing provisions of a voter-approved law guaranteeing paid sick leave for workers and cost-of-living increases to the minimum wage. That measure does not go back to the ballot. It will instead become law when signed by Kehoe, who has expressed his support for it.
Democrats were outraged by the legislative actions and vowed to retaliate by slowing down any subsequent debates during the next year.
''Our rights are under attack,'' Democratic state Sen. Brian Williams said during debate. He accused Republicans of ''trying to overturn the will of the voters.''
Republicans contend they are simply giving voters a second chance on abortion — and are confident they will change their minds because of the new rape and incest exceptions.