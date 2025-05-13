Missouri House backs new stadium incentives to try to keep the Chiefs and Royals

The Missouri House on Tuesday endorsed a new framework of financial incentives to try to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals from possibly leaving the state by helping fund new or renovated stadiums for them.
The legislation, which has the backing of Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe, would authorize the state to issue bonds valued at up to half the cost of the stadium projects and allow tax credits of up to $50 million. But the plan doesn't list a total cost or a location for the stadiums, leaving those details to be negotiated later.
Missouri lawmakers are scrambling to try to counter an offer from neighboring Kansas, which authorized its own package of incentives last year after voters in Jackson County, Missouri, turned down a sales tax extension that would have helped finance a $2 billion ballpark district for the Royals in downtown Kansas City and an $800 million renovation of the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.
The clock is ticking for Missouri lawmakers. The state Senate would still need to approve the plan before a Friday deadline to wrap up work in the annual legislative session. But the legislation encountered immediate resistance when it was brought up later Tuesday in Senate. Republican state Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman denounced it as ''special interests for billionaires'' and foreshadowed a lengthy debate.
The Chiefs and Royals have played for more than 50 years in side-by-side football and baseball stadiums built in eastern Kansas City, drawing fans from both states in the split metropolitan area. Their stadium leases run until 2031, but Royals owner John Sherman has said the team won't play at Kauffman Stadium beyond the 2030 season.
Kansas amended its laws last year to allow bonds that would cover up to 70% of the costs of new stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.
Materials distributed Tuesday by the Missouri governor's office said, ''Kansas is aggressively negotiating with both teams.'' Some lawmakers said they felt pressure to act now or potentially miss their chance to retain teams that generate thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of tax revenue annually.
''I can't imagine the economic landscape without the Chiefs and the Royals in Missouri," said Republican state Rep. Chris Brown, of Kansas City, who presented the plan to colleagues. But more than that, ''the Chiefs and the Royals literally are a part of us to some degree, they are a fabric woven within the state of Missouri.''