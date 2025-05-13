Missouri House backs new stadium incentives to try to keep the Chiefs and Royals

The Washington Commanders and the District of Columbia announced a deal two weeks ago for a new stadium complex, with the football team contributing $2.7 billion and the city investing roughly $1.1 billion. Last month, the Ohio House endorsed a plan for $600 million of bonds to help build a new $2.4 billion football stadium complex for the Cleveland Browns. But that plan also must pass the Senate and has led the Cincinnati Bengals to re-up a request for $350 million of aid for their own stadium.