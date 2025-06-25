PARCHMAN, Miss. — Mississippi executes the longest-serving man on the state's death row for a woman's murder in 1976.
Mississippi executes the longest-serving man on the state's death row for a woman's murder in 1976
Mississippi executes the longest-serving man on the state's death row for a woman's murder in 1976.
The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 11:29PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Mississippi executes the longest-serving man on the state's death row for a woman's murder in 1976
Mississippi executes the longest-serving man on the state's death row for a woman's murder in 1976.