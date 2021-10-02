A missing 69-year-old woman last seen in Stacy, Minn., on Tuesday has been found safe, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted late Friday.
The Centennial Lakes Police Department had sought the public's help in finding Laurie O'Connell. The BCA did not offer details about where she was found, saying simply that she was safe.
ALEX CHHITH
