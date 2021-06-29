A 26-year-old man missing for more than two weeks was found dead Tuesday near Savage, a few miles from where he was last reported to be seen, according to authorities.

Minnesota United, a group that publicizes cases of missing people, and the Minnesota Kenyan Association said in a joint statement that Keegan Oyugi, of St. Bonifacius, and his car were found near the border of Savage and Shakopee.

Minnetrista police later Tuesday confirmed the groups' disclosure and said Oyugi was located in the driver's seat of his car shortly after 10 a.m.

"The family has met with Minnetrista Police Department and BCA, and they have confirmed that the car found today was Keegan's car and Keegan was identified as the only occupant in the car," the groups' statement said.

Official identification is pending from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, the statement continued. The circumstances leading up to and including his death also await further investigation.

This past weekend, a private drone and kayakers joined a search party as dozens of volunteers continued looking for Oyugi, who was last seen more than two weeks ago leaving the Prior Lake and Savage area on his way home.

Keegan Oyugi Credit: Submitted photo

Oyugi last made contact with family or friends on June 12, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Abby Thies, co-founder of Minnesota United, said Oyugi was last seen at Buffalo Wild Wings in Savage, where his cellphone "pinged" about 4 a.m. that day.

Huldah Momanyi, with the Minnesota Kenyan Association and among those who searched over the weekend, said Oyugi had played basketball at Crown College and intended to play overseas.

The private Christian college in St. Bonifacius listed Oyugi's hometown as Wichita, Kan., and said he transferred from Yellowstone Christian College in Billings, Mont.

S﻿taff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482