Rachel Ganz's husband might be alive. But he might not be. More than three months after he was last seen near the Eleven Point River in Missouri amid severe flooding and evacuation orders, Jon Ganz is just ... missing.
That leaves Rachel, 45, in a limbo of sorrow and frustration, awakening ''every morning to a reality I don't want to exist in.'' She dwells there in a liminal state, she wrote by email July 11, with a stream of questions running through her head: ''Is he trapped by debris in the river? Is he in a tangled mass of debris on the riverbank? Did he wander off into the forested area instead?'' And one that remains stubbornly unanswered: ''Are they ever going to find him?''
''Obviously I want my husband returned alive,'' she wrote to The Associated Press, ''though I am envious of those who have death certificates.''
It's called ‘ambiguous loss'
Like the families of the missing after the July 4 Texas floods experienced for much of this month, Ganz is suffering from what grief experts call ambiguous loss: the agony of living in the absence of a loved one whose fate is uncertain. Humans across borders, cultures and time unfortunately know it well. Ambiguous loss can be intimate, like Ganz' experience, or global, as in the cases of the missing from the Sept. 11 attacks, tsunamis in the Indian Ocean and Japan, the Turkey-Syria earthquake, the Israel-Hamas war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The distinguishing feature, according to Pauline Boss, the researcher who coined the term in the 1970s, is the absence of ritual — a wake, a funeral, throwing dirt on a grave — to help the families left behind accept the loss. The only way forward, experts say, is learning to live with the uncertainty — a concept not well-tolerated in Western cultures.
''We're in a state of mind, a state of the nation, right now where you either win or you lose, it's either black or its white,'' said Boss, a professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota who has researched ambiguous loss globally over a half century. ''You have to let go of the binary to get past it, and some never do. They are frozen. They are stuck.''
Sarah Wayland, a social work professor from Central Queensland University in Sydney, says ambiguous loss is different from mourning because it's about ''repetitive trauma exposure,'' from the 24-hour news cycle and social media. Then there is a devastating quiet that descends on the people left behind when interest has moved on to something else.