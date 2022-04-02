LOS ANGELES — A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.
Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.
He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV.
Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round's hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.
There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations
Maggie Drew's dad sent her to Circle of Hope Girls' Ranch in Missouri in 2007, hoping strict Christian teachings would stop his 14-year-old daughter's teenage rebellion.
Nation
NY bail law fight emblematic of Democrats' debate on crime
It's hard to find anyone on board with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to toughen the state's bail laws, two years after they were retooled to keep people from being jailed because they are poor.
Nation
Lawyers hope new evidence can stop Texas woman's execution
During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter.
Politics
Black Democrats try to revive party in Trump territory
Chris Jones would seem to have an ideal biography to run for governor, a job that's wide open in Arkansas for the first time in eight years.
Business
Live updates | Ex-ICC prosecutor: Putin is "a war criminal'
GENEVA —The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin.