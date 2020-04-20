TOMAHAWK, Wis. — Two missing brothers have been found dead, a week after their SUV crashed in northern Wisconsin.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Andrew Griffin Jr. and his 18-year-old brother, Elisha Griffin, likely died in an April 11 crash northwest of Tomahawk.
Their vehicle had been hidden by snow and wasn't discovered by a passerby until Saturday afternoon, sheriff's officials said.
Wausau Daily Herald Media reports the SUV was traveling on Highway 8 when it left the road and rolled over. The brothers were from Medford.
