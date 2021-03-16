What might be Asia's longest-missing bird just came out of hiding. For the first time in 170 years, a black-browed babbler has been found in Indonesia, researchers reported recently. The discovery of the muted black, gray and chestnut-brown bird solves what an authoritative birding guide describes as "one of the great enigmas of Indonesian ornithology."

"When we actually got confirmation of the identification, I did a little prayer and bowed down to celebrate," said Panji Gusti Akbar, an ornithologist and lead author of the paper describing the new species.

Ornithologists first described black-browed babblers around 1850 after the collection of the one and only known specimen of the species. The specimen was at first mislabeled as having come from the island of Java rather than Borneo, stymieing early attempts to locate additional black-browed babblers. But even after ornithologists cleared up the geographic mix-up, no one managed to find the bird. It has not helped that, traditionally, few birders and ornithologists have ventured to the Indonesian side of Borneo.

In 2016, that began to change with the founding of BW Galeatus, a bird-watching group in Indonesian Borneo. BW Galeatus members have reached out to local people to teach them about the avian diversity in their provinces. Two of those local men, Muhammad Suranto and Muhammad Rizky Fauzan, were curious about the identity of a black-and-brown bird they sometimes saw flitting around during their trips into the forest in South Kalimantan, one of Indonesia's provinces on Borneo. In October, Suranto and Fauzan managed to catch one of the birds and text photos to a member of BW Galeatus, who sent the photos to other experts, including Ding Li Yong, a conservationist at BirdLife International in Singapore and the regional liaison for the Oriental Bird Club, a Britain-based bird group. Yong at first thought someone was playing a prank — that he was looking at a Photoshopped image, perhaps of an antbird from Ecuador.

Once he realized the photos were legitimate, he said, "I had a tear in my eye. This is a really big deal for Indonesian ornithology — as shocking as rediscovering the passenger pigeon or Carolina parakeet," Yong said, naming two extinct bird species.