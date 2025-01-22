St. Paul

Missing Apple Valley pizza delivery driver dies by suicide after search

A family member of Shuefaub “Shue” Xiong’s told police he suffered from schizophrenia.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 22, 2025 at 12:02AM
Shuefaub Xiong, 42

A 42-year-old man who went missing while delivering pizzas in Apple Valley last week died by suicide Tuesday just as police located him.

Officers in St. Paul were called to a residence on the 1100 block of Rice Street just after noon Tuesday for a report of a person having a mental health crisis, Nikki Muehlhausen, a department spokeswoman, said.

That person was identified as Shuefaub “Shue” Xiong, who went missing while working at a Domino’s in Apple Valley on Jan. 14.

Muehlhausen said the caller was a relative of Xiong, who said he suffered from schizophrenia and was threatening his own life and had access to guns.

After police arrived and Xiong’s relatives exited the building safely, Xiong ran out of the home, turned a corner and fatally shot himself, Muehlhausen said.

Apple Valley police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension first publicized Xiong’s disappearance Thursday. Neither agency described the circumstances as suspicious. In follow-up statements, Apple Valley police said he may be suffering from a mental health crisis and was known to carry a gun.

Police said they believed he had been seen in Golden Valley, Richfield and Roseville in the days after he disappeared. His car was found in Superior, Wis., Jan. 18.

How to find help

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Minnesota recommends these resources if you or someone you know is in crisis:

National 988 suicide and crisis lifeline: Dial 988

Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741741 or text AYUDA for help in Spanish

The Trevor Project: Call 866-488-7386

Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline: Call 833-600-2670

You can find a directory of mobile crisis services across Minnesota here.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can also access these resources:

Hennepin County Domestic Abuse Service Center: 612-348-5073

Minnesota Domestic Violence Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111 (24-hours)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)

