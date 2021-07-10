A 91-year-old woman who had been missing since Friday evening was found dead Saturday evening in a creek in St. Paul, police said.

Police had asked for the public's help in finding Shoua Lee, who has memory problems, after she left her residence in the 100 block of Biglow Lane, on the city's North End, at 6:15 p.m. on Friday. Family and community members had been searching for her, along with police.

"Her body was found around 6:30 p.m.[Saturday] submerged in a creek near the corner of Arlington and Jackson," police said in a news release. "... foul play isn't suspected."

"We offer our condolences to her family and everyone who knew and loved her," police said.

