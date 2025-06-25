Misiorowski outduels Skenes in matchup of young NL pitching phenoms as Brewers top Pirates 4-2

The Brewers sent nine batters to the plate in the second inning. After loading the bases with no outs, Milwaukee scored its first run on Joey Ortiz's ground out dribbler to Skenes. Eric Haase followed with a bloop double to drive in another. The Brewers extended the lead when Sal Frelick grounded into a fielder's choice, while Christian Yelich capped the scoring with an RBI single.