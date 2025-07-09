Misiorowski allows leadoff homer to Ohtani, then dominates as Brewers beat Dodgers 3-1

The Dodgers wasted a golden opportunity to tie the game or take the lead against Misiorowski in the sixth. Ohtani walked and Mookie Betts singled to start the sixth inning, and they advanced when Freddie Freeman grounded to first. Ohtani attempted to score on Andy Pages' grounder to the left side of the infield, but third baseman Andruw Monasterio threw him out at the plate. Michael Conforto then grounded to first to strand runners at the corners.