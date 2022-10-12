Winstock, the first country music festival in Minnesota each summer, has announced its headliners for 2023: Miranda Lambert, one of country's most awarded and acclaimed hitmakers for the past 17 years, and Cody Johnson, a much-streamed Nashville favorite.

Lambert, the Academy of Country Music's reigning entertainer of the year, has landed at No. 1 on the country charts with seven albums and 10 singles, the latest being her duet with Elle King, "Drunk (and I Don't Want to Go Home)." Lambert, will return to Winstock in Winsted, Minn., on June 17.

Johnson, a fast-rising country star, has released two major-label albums, the chart-topping "Ain't Nothing to It" and the best-selling "Human: The Double Album." His heavily streamed single, "'Til You Can't," went to No. 1 last year. He'll headline Winstock on June 16.

Also slated for next year's festival are veterans Jo Dee Messina, Diamond Rio and BlackHawk along with newer names including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis and Dylan Scott.

This will be the 29th Winstock, a fundraiser for the local Holy Trinity Catholic School in Winsted.

Tickets, priced from $140 to $299, are available at winstockfestival.com.