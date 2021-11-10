NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Jordan Minor had a career-high 21 points as Merrimack easily beat Emerson 77-48 on Tuesday night.

Minor made 8 of 10 shots. He added seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks.

Mykel Derring had 19 points for Merrimack (1-0). Mikey Watkins added 13 points and six steals. Ziggy Reid had five steals.

Chad DiCenzo had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Division III Lions. Ben Allen added eight rebounds.

