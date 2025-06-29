Sports

Minor league team in Reno has a rabbit throw out the ceremonial first pitch

It's been 90 years since Hall of Famer Rabbit Maranville roamed the infield for the Boston Braves.

June 29, 2025 at 5:37PM

Perhaps the Reno Aces have found his successor.

The minor league team had an actual rabbit throw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday, with some help from a pitching machine. The rabbit, named Alex the Great, has become a bit of a sensation on social media. According to MLB.com, he was rescued from a meat farm in California and adopted. He's now a certified therapy rabbit who visits hospitals and charity events.

Alex also visited the broadcast booth at the game and showed off his appetite — or lack thereof.

