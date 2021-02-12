NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Jordan Minor had 15 points as Merrimack beat Central Connecticut 62-46 on Thursday night.
Devin Jensen had 14 points for Merrimack (7-4, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 11 points.
Greg Outlaw had 13 points for the Blue Devils (4-11, 4-8). Nigel Scantlebury added 13 points. Jamir Reed had six rebounds.
Central Connecticut totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.
