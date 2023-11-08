Minnetonka voted to keep ranked-choice voting by a wide margin Tuesday.

The Minneapolis suburb first passed ranked-choice voting in a 2020 ballot measure, but a group of residents opposed to the practice petitioned for a ballot question to repeal ranked-choice voting. Voters opted to keep ranked-choice voting in place by an even larger margin this time around.

"I think these results confirm Minnetonka voters like it," said Mary Pat Blake, a Minnetonka resident who co-chaired the campaign to keep ranked-choice voting.

Ellen Cousins, a Minnetonka resident who led the campaign against ranked-choice voting, said she respected the outcome but said it was still decided by a minority of registered voters in Minnetonka. "We believe the vast majority of Minnetonkans do not want or like ranked choice voting, even though the numbers show differently."

Though opponents raised concerns about confusion and cost, Minnetonka has not had problems with ranked-choice elections held in 2021 and 2022, said Jeanne Massey, executive director of FairVote Minnesota, an advocacy group that worked with ranked-choice proponents in Minnetonka.

Massey said she thought the affirmation of ranked-choice voting in Minnetonka showed voters do not find it confusing.

"Voters were saying, 'we like this, we're smart people,' " Massey said.

Massey said FairVote Minnesota plans to work in the next legislative session on a "local option measure" that will allow more jurisdictions to enact ranked-choice voting, including counties, school districts and cities that don't have a city charter form of government.

She said the Secretary of State's office is studying what it would take to bring ranked-choice voting to statewide elections. That issue could be taken up in the Legislature in 2025.