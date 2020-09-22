A man killed when a fallen tree rolled onto him outside his Minnetonka home has been identified as a longtime local television sports and news photographer.

Dan Dettman’s body was located about 3:50 p.m. Monday at a home in the 11200 block of Timberline Road, police said Tuesday. He had been working to remove the tree, which had been recently uprooted by a storm, according to police.

The tree rolled and pinned him, police said. He was trapped for about two hours before he was discovered.

Dettman, 68, worked for KSTP-TV, Channel 5, for more than 25 years and covered many significant events, station photo chief Joe Caffrey said in an e-mail to staff. At the time of his death he was working for the Fox Sports North Network in the Twin Cities.

Charlie Cushing, an audio technician for all the major sports broadcasts in the Twin Cities, worked on crews with Dettman since 2006. He said they were close friends as well as professional colleagues.

“Dan was the patriarch of sports television photography in our area. One of the hardest working guys on the crew,” Cushing said. “He was wildly talented covering any sport on any camera. He was 68 years old and still throwing a 50 pound camera on his shoulder.”