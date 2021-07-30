TOKYO — Joe Klecker did his best to prepare for what he would face. After some rainstorms Friday, the already-muggy Tokyo weather had become even more oppressive on the day the Minnetonka native would run in the finals of the men's 10,000 meters at the Olympics.

There simply wasn't any way to train for what Klecker's teammate, Woody Kincaid, called "next-level heat.'' Klecker finished 16th in his Olympic debut in a time of 28 minutes, 14.18 seconds, while Kincaid finished one spot higher in 28:11.01. The third U.S. runner, Grant Fisher, was fifth in 27:46.39.

African runners swept the top four spots at Olympic Stadium. Selemon Barega of Ethiopia won in 27:43.22, with Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo second and third.

The race was the first medal event of the track and field competition at the Tokyo Games.

Tokyo is known for its hot, steamy summers, and the weather throughout the Olympics has lived up to that reputation. When the race started at 8:30 p.m. Japan time, it was still 77 degrees with 93% humidity. Klecker hung in the middle of the 27-runner pack early, but as the field strung out, he dropped back.

"Physiologically, there are just some things you can't overcome in terms of humidity,'' Klecker said. "I felt pretty well prepared for the humidity. That was just a really hard race.

"I felt like I never gave up the whole time. There was never a point in the race where I just threw in the towel. I felt a lot of motivation to keep pushing just to represent my country.''