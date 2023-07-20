A Minnetonka man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his 72-year-old father, who was found dead inside their home.

Minnetonka police officers responded around 1 a.m. to a 911 medical call from the 5000 block of Holiday Road and found the man in the living room suffering from "blunt force trauma" injuries, according to a search warrant affidavit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The caller informed police that a 39-year-old son of the victim had assaulted his father, the affidavit says. The older man had a laceration on his neck, it added.

The man's son was arrested and is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, the Hennepin County jail log shows.

The 911 caller, the victim and his son were all believed to be living at the home, said Andrew Wittenborg, a Minnetonka city spokesman.

The city has not released details about what led to the man's injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and the case remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until charges are filed.