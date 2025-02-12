High Schools

Class of 2026 football recruit and Minnetonka quarterback Caleb Francois picks Iowa State

The junior led Minnetonka to the Class 6A state football championship game this past season.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2025 at 6:13PM
Minnetonka quarterback Caleb Francois (2) signals a first down after he ran the ball in the third quarter against Anoka in the 2024 Class 6A football semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnetonka junior quarterback Caleb Francois has already selected where he wants to attend college.

One of the state’s most athletic football stars, Francois recently announced he will play at Iowa State after his senior year.

In his announcement on X, Francois, who also had an offer from North Dakota, indicated he will be listed as a running back, but the Cyclones will likely use his speed and versatility at different positions on offense.

Francois is the second highly regarded junior from Minnesota to commit to Iowa State.

Prior Lake’s Ethan Beckman, a 6-5, 330-pound offensive tackle, announced his intent to become a Cyclone in November. Beckman had offers from Kansas State and Iowa State and interest from the Gophers and Wisconsin as well.

Francois, at 6-1 and 190 pounds, led Minnetonka to a 48-27 victory over Anoka in a Class 6A semifinal game in 2024. The team lost to Maple Grove in the championship game 28-21.

Francois passed for 828 yards and seven touchdowns last season but was at his best running the ball. Through the Skippers’ read-option — and taking full advantage of a large and ornery offensive line — Francois rushed for 1,624 yards and 24 touchdowns, which included a 283-yard, five-touchdown effort against Anoka in the state semifinals. He also caught a pass last season, a 12-yard touchdown reception in a 49-7 win over Rochester Mayo in the second round of the playoffs.

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

