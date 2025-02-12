Class of 2026 football recruit and Minnetonka quarterback Caleb Francois picks Iowa State

Francois passed for 828 yards and seven touchdowns last season but was at his best running the ball. Through the Skippers’ read-option — and taking full advantage of a large and ornery offensive line — Francois rushed for 1,624 yards and 24 touchdowns, which included a 283-yard, five-touchdown effort against Anoka in the state semifinals. He also caught a pass last season, a 12-yard touchdown reception in a 49-7 win over Rochester Mayo in the second round of the playoffs.